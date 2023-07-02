Kirks' Grocery is one of those hole in the wall places that everyone dreams of finding. I remember the day I discovered Kirks' Grocery and every day since my life has changed. Kirks' is a space on Minnesota Avenue where you can purchase a variety of art, T-shirts, books, vinyls, and jewelry. You can attend a live concert, comedy show, variety show and movie nights. There has been clothing swaps, kitchen parties, markets, birthday parties, and so much more. Kirks' can be whatever you make it and you will meet the best people.

I volunteer at Kirk's Grocery doing everything from adding art to the website to helping serve food at the monthly Kitchen Party. Kirk's is my happy place, my second home. I found Kirk's when I need it the most. Like many people I had a really hard breakup and felt alone. I don't have any family in Billings and was looking for a community of people where I could really be myself.

I have to say Kirks' Grocery is 100% that place. Kirk's Grocery is a community space before anything. Their motto is "For the Common Good" and they really do embrace that. If it wasn't for Kirks' Grocery and the people who continue to make it what it is, I would not be who I am. Kirks' continues to benefit the Billings community and rely on memberships and patrons to continue. Please consider becoming a member at kirksgrocery.com or attend an event.

Melodie Snyder

Billings