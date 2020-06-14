Letter to the editor: Kissinger, Albright are required reading

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The ensuing commentary is to honor Henry Kissinger on his 97th birthday, May 27.

A few years ago, my son, who is a political scientist, asked me to read, “World Order,” by Dr. Henry Kissinger as he didn’t have time, teaching four classes at the University of Wisconsin. My assignment was to review the significant tome. “Sure,” said I, “I’d be happy to!” Not having read any of his writings before, I was ignorant of Henry’s adroit mastery of the English Language.

Quoting from Henry’s introduction: “All of the major centers of power practice elements of Westphalian order to some degree, but none considers itself the natural defender of the system… Can regions with such divergent cultures, histories and traditional theories of order vindicate the legitimacy of any common system?” (Got that?)

I struggled with the assignment for a couple of months trying to paraphrase and condense the 400-page book, but I couldn’t do it without discombobulating the aura of “Henry.” I finally gave up and tried to highlight some of the major points, which is hard to do when every paragraph is a profound statement. Talk about a coloring book.