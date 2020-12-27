Letter to the editor: Knock-on effect

Former US Attorney General William Barr, shining knight of the Federalist Society, determined congressional oversight had sabotaged the authority of the presidency, and therefore, felt compelled to offer President Donald J. Trump the personal help he needed to restore it. Barr unfortunately underestimated the knock-on effect, working for a man totally unencumbered by ethical boundaries, would have on him. After months of having had his own moral compass, albeit a weak one, publicly shredded, he eventually gave in and decided the degree of depravity his boss demonstrated was enough to force the AG to abandon his post. He spent his final hours in Trump’s administration making last-ditch efforts to sweeten his legacy. Alas, it was too little too late. That taint don’t scrub off! Sad!