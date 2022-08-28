Letter to the editor: Knudsen and Arnzten don’t represent sportsmen

The project would be funded by Pitman-Robertson dollars, license sales, and contributions from non-profits like the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. It was also supported by the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission. This would seem like a no-brainer for the Land Board to approve but that was not the case. When it came to a vote, Attorney General Austin Knudsen and Superintendent of Schools Elsie Arntzen voted to against the acquisition.

Knudsen stated “I don’t think people are moving here from California, Oregon, and Washington to live in high-rise apartments. I think they’d like to have a piece of Montana and have a little acreage and a house. Fortunately for Montanans, the remaining three members including Gov. Gianforte voted to approve it. Elections have consequences, be informed of candidates’ positions on public lands regardless of the office they are running for. Arnzten and Knudsen ran for positions that on the surface don’t seem to affect our public lands, but they do. From these offices, they have the power to go against the will of Montanans on these issues. Their votes on the Land Board did not represent Montana’s hunters, anglers, and outdoor recreationists’ values and beliefs.