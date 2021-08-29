Letter to the editor: Knudsen does everything but serve Montana

Raise your hand if you're interested in what current Attorney General Austin Knudsen thinks about the White House's call on other countries to produce more oil. (Ah yes, a few hands, attached to the shoulders of Knudsen's hangers-on.) How about if you want Knudsen's opinion about the efficacy of vaccine to fight COVID? About the legitimacy of the 2020 Presidential election? About the independence of the Montana Supreme Court? About anything other than applying the law equally to all citizens of the State of Montana? (Vast majority of hands, I bet.)