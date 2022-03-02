Letter to the editor: Knudsen misunderstands drug problem

In response to AG Knudsen’s article on the border crisis , I hate to break it to you, but border security is not the answer to the drug problem. We’ve been fighting this for 50 years via attacking the supply chain and mass incarceration. It hasn’t worked. As a nation, we need to address why our demand for drugs is so high. Your response may be that its so readily available. Not quite the truth.

The opioid crisis started with prescription drugs. That was cut off by hammering on unethical prescribers and drug companies. Heroin dealers then filled the demand, followed by fentanyl. Meth had a similar progression. We could hermetically seal the border, and as long as we have the demand, criminals will find a way to fill it… and the “wall” is not a significant deterrent to drug traffickers. There are many ways to just drive it over. Mr. Knudsen, if you are serious about making a significant, long-term impact on the drug problem, you need to address demand rather than pointing fingers and continuing the failed direction of the last half century.