Letter to the editor: Knudsen wants choice without consequence

Austin Knudsen's latest attempt to stop government "overreach" by suing against vaccine mandates for health care workers is not overreach. If health care facilities want to refuse federal funding, that is within their rights, but they must bear the consequences. Every choice we make has consequences. If you choose not to protect the public, why should you get paid for not providing good health care? This is a little like refusing to do your job, but still wanting to get paid. The federal government has every right to withhold money when it requires conditions that are not met. The Republicans want to stop government "overreach" but not suffer any consequences as a result.