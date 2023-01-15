Letter to the editor: Kudos to Gaetz, Rosendale, Boebert, Crane

The week of Jan. 3 was an example of what democracy is supposed to look like. Kudos to Matt Gaetz, Matt Rosendale, Lauren Boebert and Eli Crane for having the unmitigated guts to stand up for "people over personalities," campaign promises, strengthening the House Rules Committee, allowing time to actually read preposterously-over-porked bills, bringing transparency to outlandish earmarks, considering term limits and eliminating pay-to-play.