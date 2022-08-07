Letter to the editor: Kudos to the city for the BBVA Canal Connection Trail

About 40 years ago my wife Karen and I moved to Billings to live, raise a family, work, and play. We have always walked and biked to get places, exercise, relax and enjoy the parks and canal areas of Billings.

One of our favorite sections has always been along the canal north of Rose Park, near where we used to live. I have trudged through the mud on that trail in the middle of rain storms with my dogs, in the cold of winter wearing Yak Trak's to keep from falling and breaking my neck and on beautiful sunny mornings with birds, butterflies and bees keeping me and my dogs company. We have moved to another part of Billings but I still go back there for walks and biking.

I was very pleased to see the City of Billing finished the BBVA Canal Connection Trail on this path by Rose Park, with the help of $5,000 from Billings TrailNet. Since then, the numbers of bikers, walkers, joggers, skateboarders, mothers with strollers, young and older couples, families and of course, dog walkers, have increased significantly.

And there is no more mud.

Kudos to the City of Billings for completing this part of the BBVA trail. Keep it up Billings. Our community is a better place to live because of your efforts. Thanks you.

Joe Womack

Billings