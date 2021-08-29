 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Kudos to Upham for mandating masking in schools

Letter to the editor: Kudos to Upham for mandating masking in schools

Thank you Superintendent Greg Upham for keeping our schools and community safe by mandating mask wearing in schools. I appreciate his courage to stand up for our children and I applaud his leadership.

Rebecca Noell

Billings

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News