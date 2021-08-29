Letter to the editor: Kudos to Upham for mandating masking in schools

Thank you Superintendent Greg Upham for keeping our schools and community safe by mandating mask wearing in schools. I appreciate his courage to stand up for our children and I applaud his leadership.
Rebecca Noell
Billings
