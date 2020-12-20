 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Lame duck

I was born in 1946 and have seen a few presidents come and go. Most were termed out, a few were losers, one refused to run, and one had resigned. They all were gentlemen, conceding their loss, congratulating their replacements, and making a graceful exit.

In contrast, our current lame duck seems to have taken his end game straight from the pages of the Banana Republic Dictators' Handbook. With no significant accomplishments in the last four years, except for widening the partisan divide, it's the only way he'll be remembered in the history books. That's what you get when you elect a boss instead of a leader.

Eugene C. Wier

Colstrip

