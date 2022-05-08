Letter to the editor: Lane filtering on motorcycle is legal

On Thursday, May 5, I was stopped at a stoplight in Billings and a truck next to me pulled up and the driver said: "You know what you're doing is illegal, right?" I responded it was, in fact, legal in Montana, and he then told me: "No, it isn't."

So what was I doing? I was on a motorcycle and had filtered my way up to the front of the line for my safety and so as to clear traffic at the light. This is legal under 61-8-392 MCA, and was signed into law by Gov. Greg Gianforte just last year. Billings' own Rep. Barry Usher (R) (thank you Rep. Usher) was one of the sponsors of the bill.

So to everyone in cars, especially as the riding season begins, I implore that you pay attention at the lights. What we are doing on our bikes isn't reckless, it has actually been proven safer so we don't get crushed between cars at stops. It is also better for those hot engines to keep moving, and keeps traffic down.

So when the light turned green after that trucker incorrectly lectured me, I just waved and twisted the throttle. I hope everyone out there on motorcycles has a wonderful and safe riding season.

Jake Schwaller

Billings

