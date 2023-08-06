Sometimes it takes a curator to put together a collection under one roof to expose the genius of an artist. Larry is one of those people who will be remembered as one of Montana's greats. His eye for the right moment to capture a mood, subtle lighting, the glory of the perfect color is what will set him apart as one of those who explains to the rest of the world what a unique place we live in. Until I saw this exhibit I never realized what derring-do it took to get the perfect shot. Thanks, Larry, you made my day.