Letter to the editor: Latest health order is not enough

Recently, Billings made national news. Yellowstone County broke in to the top 20 for the nation’s worst coronavirus outbreaks. Currently, the daily infection rate is 61 per 100,000 people and the needs of the community are quickly outpacing the capacity of our healthcare system. Despite this troubling outbreak, Billings bars and restaurants rage on. The orders put in place Oct. 14 by Yellowstone County Public Health Officer John Felton maintains bar and restaurant capacity at 75% and does not reflect the current need for drastic action to halt the spread of this virus.

The coronavirus is spread through respiratory droplets and is especially capable at infecting people while they are indoors eating and drinking. The orders put in place on Oct. 14 were meant to help save local bars and restaurants from closing, but do little to prevent the rampant spread of the virus. If the current course of action is followed, the Montana health care system is heading for a collapse, leaving the most vulnerable populations without access to the care they need. With this trajectory, the county is heading for a complete shutdown, which will harm businesses of all kinds. A smarter approach would be to limit bar and restaurant capacity to 25% and make available to them funds from the CARES act to cover their financial damage. While this will no doubt harm the food and beverage industry, it will spare the Billings economy, and will save lives. Wake up, Yellowstone County, there are lives at stake.