Letter to the editor: Laurel methane plant is bad idea

I recently attended my first Laurel City Council meeting in order to protest the proposed NorthWestern Energy methane plant on the Yellowstone River south of Laurel. A new methane plant would greatly add to the “highest in the nation” air pollution situation in Billings/Yellowstone County.

Around 40 people showed up and none were in favor of the idea. I had no idea what to expect. Visiting with an individual from a different county, I was told the county has had their meetings on Zoom because comments had become so inappropriate. I was so impressed by the citizens of Laurel and Billings who came to express their views. I was also impressed with the council which was clear about boundaries, and equally respectful.

Almost everyone who came to challenge the methane plant and its proposed location had either notes or actual written statements. They were educated on the subject, forthright in their comments and respectful. Many encouraged the Council members as volunteers with a difficult job. I left truly grateful that I went and was able to witness the level of preparedness and gentle but clear opposition to the plant. All were most inspiring. And I deeply hope the Council will block the re-zoning proposal and subsequent actions.