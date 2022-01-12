Letter to the editor: Laurel methane plant will help renewable energy

Laurel may well regret its current City Council's actions. The proposed 175 megawatt generating station would supply trustworthy on-demand energy to supplement wind and solar generation during the extreme cold and heat, when the wind is still or fierce, when coal generation is deficient or down.

Our energy supplier must rely on out-of-state electric acquisitions during critical periods, putting users in jeopardy. Reliance on market purchases exposes us to very volatile prices, depending on what other states are experiencing at that point in time and the market.

This generation station will help quicken Montana's transition to cleaner energy, by supplying reliable back-up power needed to add future renewables to our energy mix. The environmental benefit: this generation station must meet all state and federal air and water quality requirements.

Certain environmental groups are attempting to twist facts, residents claim noise and destruction of their view sheds. This plant was proposed to be built in the “shadow” of the Laurel refinery, which has been at that location since the 1940s. I would doubt the sound of those generators could be heard above the current sound level emitted by the refinery. As for views, they either bought or built after the refinery construction.