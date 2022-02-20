Letter to the editor: Laurel plant opponents need the facts

The raging against the proposed Laurel electrical generating plant is getting to the point of being way off track regarding fact. Is there a need for the generation? In view of the continuing reduction of existing generation and the constant increase in demand the answer in the affirmative is obviously "yes". The latest loud protest is about methane, the fuel for the plant. Yes, methane is a worse contributor to climate change than CO2--raw methane that is--aka "natural gas". The proposed plant uses methane. It does not create it. The exhausted fuel from this plant is exactly the same as that from a residential furnace. Then there is "pollution" of the pristine Yellowstone River from a failed methane line. Isn't methane a gas as opposed to oil, a liquid? How will a gas pollute the water? The worst thing that I can imagine is flaming water at the site of a leak.