Letter to the editor: Laurel plant opponents need the facts

The raging against the proposed Laurel electrical generating plant is getting to the point of being way off track regarding fact. Is there a need for the generation? In view of the continuing reduction of existing generation and the constant increase in demand the answer in the affirmative is obviously "yes". The latest loud protest is about methane, the fuel for the plant. Yes, methane is a worse contributor to climate change than CO2--raw methane that is--aka "natural gas". The proposed plant uses methane. It does not create it. The exhausted fuel from this plant is exactly the same as that from a residential furnace. Then there is "pollution" of the pristine Yellowstone River from a failed methane line. Isn't methane a gas as opposed to oil, a liquid? How will a gas pollute the water? The worst thing that I can imagine is flaming water at the site of a leak.
The residents of the Laurel area could possibly be thankful for the local generation in the not-too-distant future if the power grid starts losing capacity to the point of brown outs or outages.
Some other form of generation you say. Are there any that do not produce a polluting byproduct? Nuclear is the cleanest while running, but the resulting spent fuel rods are a nightmare to take care of.
It is time for the "silent majority" to start speaking up to the "vocal minority". NWE should be commended for looking to the future when coal generation is finally reduced to the point of insufficient energy production. "Renewable" generation does not fit the description of "reliable" generation. Renewable can be a fine generating partner, but not a primary source.
Brian Roat
Laurel