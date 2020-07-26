Letter to the editor: Law enforcement crisis was on display in Red Lodge

On July 18 a group of 30 residents marched through downtown Red Lodge for the seventh straight Saturday to call attention to social injustice in the nation. What made this Saturday different however was that it coincided with the Beartooth Motorcycle Rally. While most of our out-of-town guests were respectful, a number of them were not.
Heated verbal exchanges ensued and the atmosphere grew increasingly tense. Red Lodge Police, Carbon County Sheriff and Montana Highway Patrol were on hand. As the marchers formed to make their way back up Broadway, I heard a Montana Highway Patrol trooper call out to two bikers firing up their rigs across from him, “Go tear ‘em up!” in clear reference to the marchers. When I challenged him, the trooper responded, “It’s a free country. I’m entitled to my right of free speech.” Yes, he is so entitled, but not when he is in uniform.
MHP’s core values are Service, Integrity, Respect. The trooper’s actions encouraged intimidation, even violence and telegraphed that neither he, nor his colleagues, would interfere. He eroded public safety and did a disservice to his community. The trooper displayed a lack of integrity. He took sides, sought to advance his ideology and betrayed his profession. He disrespected and demeaned members of the community he was sworn to protect. Sound familiar? The nation’s law enforcement crisis was on full display in little Red Lodge. Their job is hard and taxing but our officers in uniform can and must do far, far better.
Jeff Hamm
Red Lodge
