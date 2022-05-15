Letter to the editor: Laws needed to protect us from people like Daines

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., in a speech opposing Democratic efforts to preserve the right to abortion, compared unborn humans to the eggs of sea turtles and bald eagles.

“Why do we have laws in place that protect the eggs of a sea turtle or the eggs of eagles?” Daines asked. “Because when you destroy an egg, you’re killing a preborn baby sea turtle or a preborn baby eagle.” Daines’ press secretary told Newsweek that “if the liberal elites and far Left cared as much about unborn human babies than [sic] they do about baby sea turtles, America would be better off.”

Such statements help explain Daines’ lifetime score of just 9% from the League of Conservation Voters. We don’t actually protect the eggs of birds and turtles because we are concerned about their immortal souls. Federal laws do nothing to prevent mama eagles and turtles from destroying, neglecting or even cannibalizing their own eggs.

Rather, laws protect those eggs from attacks by human beings who have no business interfering with the parenting decisions of their fellow creatures.

As Charles Dickens reminded us, the law can be an ass. But sometimes laws are needed to protect us from those like Daines who think they know more about how we should conduct our lives than we do. Bald eagles, a national symbol of freedom, just want Daines to keep his hands out of their nests.

David Crisp

Billings

Love 5 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0