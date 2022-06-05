Letter to the editor: Leaders don't value public safety

Curious how some claim our society earns top marks on any global “freedom scale” unless dying from gun violence or a COVID infection is also considered an experience that sets us free. Many legislators and voters support having minimal governmental and legislative oversight on gun ownership and pandemic-related public health guidelines. Linked to this, the CDC recently reported, “guns are the leading cause of death among American children and teens." With COVID, the U.S. far surpasses every other nation in morbidity and death (over one million and climbing). Most infections are preventable with a combination of vaccines and precautionary behavior.

When applied with cavalier disregard toward everyone else, individuals’ freedom lends to the detriment of our quality of life as a whole. Most in Billings at least, realize the public is no longer safe to venture out, without packing their own rod or constantly looking over their shoulder since state leaders decided (irresponsibly), anyone with a gun was entitled to conceal and carry it. Additionally, the prolonged burden on frontline and “essential workers," bereaved families, students, and the economy in general due to a failed public health response, compounded the effect of the pandemic in a magnitude unimaginable in other nations far less developed than our own.

Our leaders demonstrate they don’t value public safety when these outcomes are the result of their policies. Void of responsibility, freedom quickly turns into anarchy. Policy, which is accountable to public safety, is a better measure of a free and modern society.

Jeff Meide

Billings

