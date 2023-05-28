Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The “negotiations” between the White House and Republican House of Representatives are misplaced.

The debate over spending cuts and revenue increases belongs in the budget negotiations, not the debt ceiling.

Members of Congress have been elected not only to safeguard our democracy but also to manage our budget. Their first commitment is to pass the debt ceiling so we do not default, creating a global economic crisis.

A responsible government would gather, after the vote on the debt ceiling has passed, to discuss the two ways of moving forward:

1. Increase revenues — the $7.8 trillion addition to the deficit during Trump’s presidency resulted in a significant reduction in revenues, particularly for corporations and the wealthy. This needs to be reversed.

2. Carefully study the ways to cut spending that will protect the livelihood and survivability of all American citizens, not just the upper middle class and top 10%.

Reps. Rosendale and Zinke and Sen. Daines — please show up and vote to raise the debt ceiling, without conditions.

Let Montanans know that you represent all of your constituents, not just corporate shareholders and energy companies, the NRA and other voices who seem always to get your vote.

Jacquie Maughan

Helena