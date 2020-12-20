Letter to the editor: Leaders should be ashamed

To Senator Daines , Representative Gianforte, and Attorney General Tim Fox who supported the attempt by the Texas Attorney General to overturn the results of a free and fair election:

Here is what you accomplished and made clear to everyone:

1. You don’t support our nation’s Constitution. You have made a mockery of the oath you swore to uphold it.

2. You are in favor of overthrowing America’s democracy.

3. You favor fascism, where dictators will do anything possible to maintain power against the will of the majority of its citizens.

4. You dishonored the legacy of millions of our service members who fought in World War II to defeat the fascist regimes of Germany, Italy and Japan.

5. You no longer have any credibility and cannot be trusted. Any future statements and/or actions from you going forward will be met with many grains of salt.

6. You are not a Conservative because: Conservatives believe in states’ rights, which you just attempted to end; and, Conservatives do not support unnecessary and wasteful spending of taxpayer dollars, as well as frivolous lawsuits that serve to tie up courts.