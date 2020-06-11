Letter to the editor: Leaders should catch up

In a popular comic strip of a few decades ago, POGO opined: "Which way did they go? I must catch up with them, for I am their leader." That seems to be the position of our governor as well as many other around the country. Rightly or wrongly, many people have said "Enough," and are set to go back to work and get out and about. So our leader is scrambling to keep up with what is happening.
Is it a coincidence that most of those who have advocated keeping businesses closed and staying home are politicians and bureaucrats who have paychecks and seem to be going and doing pretty much as usual?
Will Bayless
Bozeman
