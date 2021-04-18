 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Leave medicine to the professionals

Some may interpret Montana state Rep. Greef and Gov. Gianforte's dabbling in telemedicine as an effort to protect Montanans from potentially harmful medical care as they decide what is safe and what is unsafe in medical care provided through telemedicine. I might even be persuaded that is the case if they gave a list of procedures and prescribed medications they had thoughtfully screened and decided were too risky too be prescribed. But I guess as non-medical folks they have neither the knowledge nor the compassion that licensed medical providers have. They also lack the time or experience to do so.

Please leave the practice of medicine to those who understand risks, best practices, guidelines, etc. Every Montana community does not have the good fortune of having a local medical provider, so telemedicine has been a godsend. Perhaps they are just ardent anti-choice people who have picked women as a target, hampering their ability to exercise their right to choosing the health care they need.

Joan McCracken

Billings

