Letter to the editor: Leave MetraPark municipally managed

During the Nov. 9 Yellowstone County Commissioner’s meeting, we learned commissioners Don Jones and Denis Pitman are still trying to control the narrative on the privatization management of MetraPark. Commissioner Jones opened the floor to public comment stating commissioners would not answer questions or have any dialogue with speakers. Extra chairs were brought in to seat the capacity crowd. No one spoke in favor of privatizing. After the meeting, Jones met with local media to answer their questions.

One local business owner said if commissioners continued this push, he would start a recall petition on commissioners voting ‘aye’. Another asked why are commissioners comparing MetraPark, a multi-use facility (entertainment, ag, fair, retail shows) to Casper, Wyoming, entertainment-only facility. A local business owner, who rents Metra for shows, provided a quick analysis of the Metra’s budget starting in 2016. He offered to share his analysis if commissioners would share their analysis – silence.

Pitman, reading from scripted notes motioned to publish a "Request for Information and Qualifications." Jones reading from scripted notes seconded the motion with changes. Commissioner John Ostlund objected and received a standing ovation. Jones shouted for everyone to be quiet or he would clear the room. The motion passed, 2-1.