Now that the Republicans have control of the legislature and the executive branch, the extreme right wing of the party is doing everything it can to take control of the judicial branch. Instead of an independent, non-partisan, elected Supreme Court, right wing Republicans seek to create a partisan, governor-appointed, subservient court and to remove its exclusive power to judicially review and apply the law.

Why would they do this? As they learned after the last session, the court can and will find some of the laws passed by the legislature to be unconstitutional and prevent the right wing from doing everything it wants.

Ultimately, an independent judiciary is the last line of defense against an extreme ideological legislative agenda.

Let's keep it that way!

Chuck Cashmore

Billings