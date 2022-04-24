Letter to the editor: Lee Deming qualified to represent HD55

It's an election year again. I would bet that many of us have been disappointed from time to time when the person we voted for turned out to be not quite the person we thought we were sending to Helena.

With that said, would you consider a very good friend of mine, Lee Deming, who just recently retired from teaching at Laurel High School? During his tenure of over 30 years, he taught various subjects and coached students in various sporting events. What I especially admired, was his leadership and love of America, so much so that in his honor's class in civics, he took on the task of passing on his love of country to his students by becoming involved in "We the People," an intense class on the Declaration of Independence and our American Constitution.

Eventually, he was able to bring his classes to Helena to compete in the "We the People" challenge and did very well, so much so that his students took first place many times, which qualified them to travel to Washington, D.C., to compete. And they did very well at that level.

I believe that is what qualifies Deming to represent House District 55, Laurel as the Republican candidate. He's been training for this for practically his whole life. He is an avid supporter of the right to life, the Second Amendment, promoting a robust economy and protection of Montana's Public Lands.

Dale Blom

Laurel

