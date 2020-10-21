Letter to the editor: Left controlled by 'extreme left'

The future of the Montana economy is on the ballot. We have lost our oil revenue, coal revenue, timber revenue and the Green New Deal is against agriculture. The Montana colleges and schools depend on a decent level of funding from the state. Where will the revenue come from? The left is controlled by the "extreme left." Extreme policies will not unite the country, they will divide the country. It is important to maintain balance between the House and Senate. We need free enterprise business to create jobs and revenue. Rep. Greg Gianforte knows business and will be very creditable when recruiting business development.