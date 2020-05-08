Letter to the editor: Legislation improves state’s aviation infrastructure

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Most Montanans don't realize that aviation infrastructure in Big Sky Country is deteriorating. Some of it dates to the 1930s, built for fabric, single-engine planes.

Montana Aeronautics, the state agency that oversees airports, depends on aviation fuel taxes and registration fees to fund airport construction and safety upgrades. FAA money is available on a 90%-10% match, with local communities providing the 10%. But Aeronautics was scraping the bottom of the barrel, and had to decline many rural Montana airport applications for improvements. These are user fees — accumulated by fuels tax, not by tapping taxpayers.

Montana’s aviation fuel tax had been 4 cents per gallon since 1999, while highway gas taxes are now over 31 cents per gallon.

House District 39 Representative Geraldine Custer understood this problem, and carried HB 661 that raised aviation fuel tax by 1 cent per gallon, raised aircraft registration fees, and phases out airline fuel subsidies. Locally, the result has already paid off for Miles City, which received $220,000; Forsyth $24,000; and Colstrip $23,000 – leverage for nine times more money spent locally on jobs and materials.