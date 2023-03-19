I spent 28 years as a college biology professor, so I had to laugh at the Montana Legislature’s discussion of defining sex based on egg and sperm production.

According to the March 14 article, “to be defined as a female, a person would have to produce eggs; to be defined as a male, they must produce sperm.” I laughed as I envisioned a state employee, wearing a white lab coat, sitting at a microscope and handing out specimen cups for males to ejaculate into so they can be checked for sperm underneath the high power microscope objective.

Not sure at what age or where this occurs — maybe at a mall or the county court house. If azoospermia is defined as absence of sperm in seminal plasma, then what do we call this person we thought was male by outward appearances but no appearance of sperm?

Picturing the assay to determine femaleness, I see a different white-coated state employee who conducts transvaginal ultrasounds to determine if the ovaries have eggs. Again, not sure what age and place where this sex determination occurs. Maybe egg production could be validated at salons or grocery stores. Not sure what determination would be made if a yet-undefined female experienced loss of primordial oocytes during fetal development.

But I’m sure this factual determination will lead to good scientific theories on sex definitions that will become a legacy of the 2023 Montana Legislature.

Claire Oakley

Billings