It should have become clear the direction this legislative farce was taking when Mr. Decorum himself, Rep. Regier, proclaimed the Montana Constitution was a “socialist rag” and not one of his Republican colleagues stood up to push back.

They swore an oath to defend the Constitution did they not? My only guess is that they must have been afraid that it would not have been polite to do so. Where was the congeniality when they pushed a duly elected representative to resign her post simply because she represented her constituents rather than their Orwellian agenda? She remains in good company as the Montana Republican party kicked out a former governor and national Republican chairman as he was too much a statesman and patriot. What a stellar illustration of decorum that was.