It should have become clear the direction this legislative farce was taking when Mr. Decorum himself, Rep. Regier, proclaimed the Montana Constitution was a “socialist rag” and not one of his Republican colleagues stood up to push back.
They swore an oath to defend the Constitution did they not? My only guess is that they must have been afraid that it would not have been polite to do so. Where was the congeniality when they pushed a duly elected representative to resign her post simply because she represented her constituents rather than their Orwellian agenda? She remains in good company as the Montana Republican party kicked out a former governor and national Republican chairman as he was too much a statesman and patriot. What a stellar illustration of decorum that was.
If decorum is another word for respect, then where is that respect for basic human decency as this legislature steamrolls a very small and vulnerable portion of our neighbors into second class citizenship or worse? Obviously, with this recent punitive action against Rep. Zooey Zephyr, the Republican super majority has shown how utterly afraid they are of free and open democracy. That, my fellow Montanans, is the real tragedy of this farce.
Mike Conaway
Billings