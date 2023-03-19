Sixty-five years in the Flathead, attending St. Matthew's Catholic Church, Flathead High School, knowing many LGBTQ+ folks throughout Montana. Years ago, many weren’t given the opportunity to live freely, some moved away, others committed suicide. Having transgender and gay members in our families has educated us. The openness today of the conversation is incredibly important at saving lives (don’t worry, no one is going to “catch the gay” because they heard the words). Following misguided fear using Christianity, our Legislature is attacking LGBTQ+ folks, picking on those that deserve our love and support.

HB 359 intended to ban drag shows from children; suggesting drag performers and LGBTQ+ folks are prurient (adj. encouraging excessive sexual interest), is simply not true. We support amendments that would protect children from “any prurient person or show”.

SB 99 prohibiting gender care for minors, now amended to acknowledge that there are many gender variables within individuals; chromosomal makeup, testosterone levels, two spirit, intersex etc., it’s never black and white. Why not leave it up to the individual and consulting physician? We support eliminating SB 99 entirely.

Legislative overreach will cause more lawsuits, suicides, overfilled closets, even enrage violence toward LGBTQ+. You won’t stop people from being who they are, and the church isn’t going to save us, for God’s sake, those men wear dresses. The LGBTQ+ community is not going away. Stop the hate, let’s work on continued conversation, spreading love, inclusion and being kind to each other.

Cris Coughlin and Steve Sutherland

Whitefish