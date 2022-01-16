 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Legislators favoring non-resident hunters is bad trend
Yes, our Montana legislators revised a bill (MCA 87-2-519) that allows non-resident landowners and their guests who own more than 640 acres to hunt black bears and mountain lions with hounds (on their property and any adjacent public land within two miles of their property) without having to buy a non-resident hound hunting license.

This is one of more than eight recent wildlife related laws passed by our state legislators that appear to be pushed by lobbyists, special interest groups or uniformed legislators. Thirty five state, federal and Tribal wildlife professionals with more than 950 years of experience have raised concerns over the short- and long-term consequences of these laws.

Why would our legislators vote these laws in? Hunters, ranchers, farmers, Montana citizens, taxpayers should all take note of these laws and the legislators who made them into law.

Alan Hayes

Billings

