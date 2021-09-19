Letter to the editor: Legislators should take notes from kindergarteners

This morning an email from a high school classmate sparked recollections of an old child Bible school song, with verses: "Be careful little ears what you hear," "Be careful little mouth what you say," and "Be careful little hands what you do." It reminded me of Robert Fulghum's book, "All I Really Need To Know I Learned In Kindergarten".

Given the inability/unwillingness of members of state and federal governments to focus on the "Common Good" rather than their own political self-interest, perhaps they ought to sit on the floor, cross-legged, in kindergarten classrooms around the country, joining the little ones to "listen and learn" how to get along and make progress; something all too many have apparently forgotten how to do.

Of course, that might require wearing a mask.

Oh well, it was worth a thought.

John Ilgenfritz

Helena

