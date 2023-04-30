A majority of the current Montana Legislature is unfit for its duty.

The Legislature should make its decisions by carefully weighing the costs and benefits of proposals. Virtually every proposed legislation has costs and benefits. Sometimes those costs include years of human lives.

For example, consider policies during the pandemic. Policies intended to curtail viral transmission had drastic societal impacts. Many small businesses failed, childhood education was impaired, and social distancing left many people isolated and depressed. These policies cost Montanans dearly in both quality of lives and — for some — years of lives. On the other hand, social distancing was widely considered to be our best chance at slowing the transmission of a virus that would (and did) kill many Montanans.

The only way to legislate this — and every — issue is to have a vigorous debate, considering all costs and benefits carefully.

Last week, Montana representatives could not tolerate a discussion about how proposed legislation may cost years of humans’ lives. Did they choose to silence others through coercion because their own argument is so weak? Or were they simply too fragile and cowardly to discuss the real implications of their proposal? Does a debate regarding the consequences of legislation somehow violate decorum?

This is not representative democracy, and this is not acceptable legislative decision-making. Majority coercion to silence representatives from engaging in legislative debate is repugnant.

Lucas Reddinger

Billings