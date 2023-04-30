Why would legislators try to chip away at their constituents' right to clean air and water? After seeing countless hearings where everyday Montanans testify against awful bills, and watching bills sail through anyway, it’s obvious that the Legislature is not listening to us.

HB 971 is set to undermine the protections of the Montana Environmental Policy Act (MEPA) and bar state agencies from considering the climate impacts of their energy projects. The process by which this bill was introduced and scheduled was deeply anti-democratic: legislative Republicans voted to suspend the rules and introduce this bill well past the deadline.

The bill was scheduled immediately, giving little notice for constituents to come and state their opposition. Still, Montanans turned out in droves to oppose this bill, and they’re poised to pass it anyway. Once again, it’s clear that many of our legislators are prioritizing further reliance on fossil fuels that will come at great financial and environmental cost over us, their constituents, and they are breaking all the rules to do it. None of this is what Montanans want our legislators to do. Call to leave a message for the Senate Judiciary Committee between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. (406-444-4800) telling them to reject HB 971.