This legislative session, lawmakers in Helena deliberated several proposals intended to improve the lives of Montana citizens. Among these bills were attempts to transform how professional licensing boards are structured and overseen. Through an open dialogue, outreach, and collaboration the legislature made improvements to the process while retaining the fundamental principles of licensing that have protected Montanans for decades. As a long-time Montanan, I am proud of the work led by our legislators, regulatory community, and professional societies to continue licensing systems that benefit licensed professionals and the public.

As both an architect, a Montana resident and as the current president of the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards, I thank the Legislature for considering the input of people around the state, and the insights from regulatory and professional organizations. As the founder of an architecture firm in Bozeman and a former member and chair of the Montana Board of Architects and Landscape Architects, I have seen firsthand the public benefit of subject matter experts working with the support of state officials. Licensing boards protect the people of Montana by evaluating licensure applicant qualifications, enforcing practice regulations, and upholding professional conduct standards.

Montana residents and licensed professionals are best served by smart regulatory reforms which take into account systems that function well and efficiently, knowing that continuous improvement is essential. We applaud the Montana legislature for working with a broad group of stakeholders this session and look forward to this cooperation continuing into the future.

Bayliss Ward, NCARB, AIA

Bozeman