Letter to the editor: Legitimate votes count

We are alarmed and embarrassed that our Attorney General Tim Fox included Montana in an amicus brief filed to the Supreme Court by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to have legal mail in ballots thrown out in four states to give President Trump the election victory. Fox says he and many Republicans, even those in Montana’s congressional delegation have refused to acknowledge Biden as the president elect. We do not care what party, if any, you are affiliated with. If you do not believe legitimate votes count in our democracy, there are many autocratic countries you can live in where no votes count. If you are a Montana office holder and support this brief, perhaps you should review your oath of office and abide by it.