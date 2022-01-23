Letter to the editor: Lesson on vaccines comes from polio

In December of 1953, my brother Thad and I entered St. Vincent’s Hospital in Billings having been diagnosed with Bulbar polio. We were placed in the same room and another classmate from our Fishtail School was hospitalized down the hall. Thad was in the fpurth grade and I was an eighth-grader. In Stillwater County that year, several people contracted polio, adults and children. Some became crippled in various ways and some died. It was unusual for us to develop polio in December; it was thought of as a summer disease.
Bulbar polio affected the throat, rather than the limbs, causing difficulties with respiration and swallowing. Thad and I were very aware that an iron lung was waiting outside of our room in case we lost the capacity to breathe. Fortunately, we recovered rapidly and it was not needed for us. However, at the Christmas party, we saw other children that were in iron lungs, in wheel chairs, or on crutches.
In 1954, the polio vaccine became available and parents were delighted a vaccine had been developed. That is why it is so difficult for me to understand the resistance to the COVID vaccine. I realize that our society places high regard on “individual rights” and I respect that. However, to me, the philosophy of “common good” should take priority in times of a crisis, such as now.
People should be very aware of their surroundings, as when in restaurants, shopping, in church, etc. knowing that they could be infecting others by their refusal to be vaccinated. I also would like to stress we should thoughtfully consider the burden being placed on the medical community, for almost two years now. The high percentage of the very sick and dying are unvaccinated. Those surviving may also be destined for the long-haul.
I wonder, had our parents not accepted the polio vaccine so readily, would we have had hospitals full of children in iron lungs or with other life-long issues? Vaccines, such as for mumps, smallpox, measles and shingles have contributed greatly to the reduction of all kinds of life-altering diseases. Please rethink your decision regarding the COVID vaccination. Thank you.
Julie Lesnik Sanders
Big Timber