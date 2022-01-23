Letter to the editor: Lesson on vaccines comes from polio

In December of 1953, my brother Thad and I entered St. Vincent’s Hospital in Billings having been diagnosed with Bulbar polio. We were placed in the same room and another classmate from our Fishtail School was hospitalized down the hall. Thad was in the fpurth grade and I was an eighth-grader. In Stillwater County that year, several people contracted polio, adults and children. Some became crippled in various ways and some died. It was unusual for us to develop polio in December; it was thought of as a summer disease.

Bulbar polio affected the throat, rather than the limbs, causing difficulties with respiration and swallowing. Thad and I were very aware that an iron lung was waiting outside of our room in case we lost the capacity to breathe. Fortunately, we recovered rapidly and it was not needed for us. However, at the Christmas party, we saw other children that were in iron lungs, in wheel chairs, or on crutches.

In 1954, the polio vaccine became available and parents were delighted a vaccine had been developed. That is why it is so difficult for me to understand the resistance to the COVID vaccine. I realize that our society places high regard on “individual rights” and I respect that. However, to me, the philosophy of “common good” should take priority in times of a crisis, such as now.