Letter to the editor: Let Emily Pennington stay in school

We have a superintendent for our Billings school district asking for the maximum in school levies every year. Now someone is asking something from him and the answer is no. Emily Pennington's family is asking the school district to let their special-needs daughter finish her senior year with classmates. The reason she is a year older is due to conditions she had no control over.
It looks like Greg Upham is all about "give me money" with your levies but don't expect anything additional from me. Maybe when he rolls out his school levy this year we should give him a big no.
Melanie Sunden
Billings