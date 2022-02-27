Letter to the editor: Let’s support the federal vaccine mandate.

These COVID years have been much harder for some of us with vulnerabilities than on others and the pandemic has lasted longer than needed for us all.

We’ve witnessed how selfishness has trumped common sense, science, and social responsibility. It’s been scary navigating and worrying about the safety of our clinics, hospitals, and bed availability for non-COVID care. While it may disturb those who reject a lifesaving vaccine, it gives me comfort to finally have in place a federal mandate which requires that caregivers and hospital employees be vaccinated.

We’ve lived with doubt and irresponsibility for several years now and it has unnecessarily cost us way too many lives. For the sake and safety of caregivers and patients, let’s support the federal vaccine mandate and go forward knowing that we are finally doing what’s right for everyone.

Gretchen Nolan

Red Lodge

