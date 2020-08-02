Letter to the editor: Let the parents decide

In regards to what to do about the school situation, I think that we should take the money currently going to public education and give it to the parents and let them decide where to send their kids. That will give the kids the best education for our tax dollars.
If public schools lose a fair amount of kids, that tells us that the education they are providing is inadequate. There are other choices parents should be able to select for their kids.
You want what's best for the kids? Let the parents choose. Not government.
Sue Vandegenachte
Billings
