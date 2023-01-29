Letter to the editor: Let's debate alternatives to Reservation system

It seems Indian lives really do not matter, at least judging by the response in the press and from many of our legislators in Helena to the Resolution for the Investigation into Alternatives to the Indian Reservation System.

This document was developed by the Treasure State Advocates located in Kalispell. It was designed to express, in writing, the many obvious problems existing inside our state’s reservations today which are so negatively impacting our Montana Indian citizens as well as the rest of Montana’s citizens. Although it is a subject most of our leaders do not want to address, the time has come to recognize those problems publicly and, more importantly, start discussions on how to address them in the future.

But we recognize the reservation system is mired inside the political world dominated by money, power, control, and greed. In that world, it is more important to protect turf than it is to discuss alternatives to change the system to come up with real solutions which would give to our Indian citizens a safer and more productive environment and, in addition, promote better relationships between Montana citizens and the reservations.

The resolution expresses the problems and conflicts that we believe the majority of Montanans would agree with if they could ever see the actual document. If these problems are not addressed in a timely fashion, they can only get worse in the future. For example, Montana dealing with seven separate sovereign nations inside our border, cannot help but produce confusion, waste, and ill feelings all around.

The resolution is only a call to start discussions but the political forces in Helena supported by inaccurate reporting quickly moved to squash it before it was even introduced, for all the obvious reasons. But Montanans deserve to have full and accurate information even if our news sources choose to bury it. To read the full text of the resolution, go to the website https://wp.mc/apanyC6-3mj. If you agree with it and if you believe our legislature should agree to call for discussions, contact your legislator.

Some people may wonder why we are doing this. In response, we can only say, to us, Indian lives do matter! And so do the health, happiness, and enjoyment of the rest of our Montana citizens.

Mark Agather

Kalispell