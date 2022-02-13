Letter to the editor: Let's get serious about banning books

I have been following the recent controversy of proposed banning of books in the Billings public school system. Apparently, several self-appointed moral jurors, both locally and around the nation, have been perusing school libraries to find offensive books so they can be banned or burned. This movement tends to be focused more south of the Mason Dixon line, but Montana seems to have joined the fray as well. We certainly don't want to be outdone by Mississippi and Alabama.

If we are going down this road as a community, let's at least be consistent. We wouldn't want anyone to be able to claim that we're being politically arbitrary in our methods for rooting out some of the most obscene material found in our school libraries. For instance, there is one book that tells a story about two daughters who got their father drunk and had incestual sex with him. How disgusting. I think we can all agree that we don't want our children exposed to that type of filth. That book must be banned. I'm glad we're all in agreement.