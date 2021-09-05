Letter to the editor: Let's respect our scientists

I always thought that we Americans were team players. In fact, it is expected if you are a member of a sports team, an employment position, member of an organization, member of a family, member of a neighborhood, etc.
However, all of that seems to have gone out the window when it comes to fighting the COVID pandemic. We cannot seem to agree on whether it is a serious problem, what objective we should identify in fighting it, what strategy to best use in combating it, who should do what and when. So, we pace on the sidelines judging all who are doing their best in the fight to follow the best science available and the tools to best use while strategizing to be as efficient and effective as possible in the battle to beat the virus.
Come on, for heaven's sake. Let's all work together, get on the team, respect each other, and especially our scientists who worked so hard to produce an effective vaccine and advise us about the use of masks in indoor spaces.
Otherwise, we resemble 7-year-old kids who pout saying, "I don't want to do it, and you can't make me! So, there." (Crosses arms and pouts and sulks.)
George Sorensen
Billings