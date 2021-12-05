Letter to the editor: Letter was wrong on dishonorable discharges

Jason Rifkin’s letter of Aug. 22 is notable not just for its regurgitation of Trump’s lie about $83 billion in military hardware left behind for the Taliban. Mr. Rifkin adds a whopper of his own. He claims that while he was serving in the U.S. Army, he “personally [oversaw] the dishonorable discharge of five soldiers.” The reasons they received their dishonorable discharges, he claims, “ranged from bar fights to gross incompetence of equipment accountability.” Having myself served over 20 years in the U.S. Army’s Judge Advocate General’s Corps (JAGC), I can unequivocally state that no soldier in today’s modern army has ever received a dishonorable discharge for the offenses named by Mr. Rifkin.
How can I make such a claim? A dishonorable discharge is one that can only result from a conviction of a serious felony at a general court-martial. To fact check see, e.g., https://www.operationmilitarykids.org/types-of-military-discharge/#dishonorable-discharge. I defy anyone to find a documented instance of a service member ever standing trial in modern times at a general court-martial for a mere “bar fight,” or “gross incompetence.” I would further venture that if any Staff Judge Advocate were to make such an ignorant recommendation to a commanding general, he/she would quickly be relieved from duty.
Mr. Rifkin’s claim is so preposterous it causes me to question whether he ever even served in the U.S. Army. If integrity means anything to Rifkin, he should take responsibility for his contribution to the right-wing misinformation campaign by correcting his false statements, or furnish the location where he alleges those “dishonorable discharges” were ordered, so that his misrepresentations can be definitively proven false.
Al Weed
Kalispell