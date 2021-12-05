Letter to the editor: Letter was wrong on dishonorable discharges

Jason Rifkin’s letter of Aug. 22 is notable not just for its regurgitation of Trump’s lie about $83 billion in military hardware left behind for the Taliban. Mr. Rifkin adds a whopper of his own. He claims that while he was serving in the U.S. Army, he “personally [oversaw] the dishonorable discharge of five soldiers.” The reasons they received their dishonorable discharges, he claims, “ranged from bar fights to gross incompetence of equipment accountability.” Having myself served over 20 years in the U.S. Army’s Judge Advocate General’s Corps (JAGC), I can unequivocally state that no soldier in today’s modern army has ever received a dishonorable discharge for the offenses named by Mr. Rifkin.