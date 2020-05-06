Letter to the editor: Letter writer didn't tell truth

I read Tom Park’s letter (The Billings Gazette, May 1, 2020) and could not believe what he stated. It is him telling un-truths. President Trump never once said that COVID-19 was a hoax. Not once. He did say how the Democrats were trying to use the virus against him for political gain was a hoax, just like the Russia probe turned out to be a hoax. The thousands of passengers arriving were predominantly American citizens coming home, or foreigners with authorization to work in the USA trying to get back here. Quit believing the fake news media.

Kevin Prophet

Roundup

