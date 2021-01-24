Letter to the editor: Life lessons in math class

In the spring of 1961, in my last semester of high school, I was introduced to the basic concepts of calculus. I remember what my teacher Brother Kelly told us about calculus and the world in general. He said in calculus we are leaving the world of certainty and entering the world of approximations. Anyone who has taken calculus would understand what he meant. He explained the plain geometry we took or even the solid geometry that we were taking represented the world of certainty. He also explained the founders of this country were well aware of the world we lived in — that is why in the Declaration of Independence it mentions the pursuit of happiness and not the attainment of happiness. He said as Christians we knew we could only attain true happiness in our next life. Brother Kelly had graduate degrees in both math and philosophy and was very good at explaining these concepts to us in a way we could understand them.