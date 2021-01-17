Letter to the editor: Lifting mask mandate misguided

Gov. Greg Gianforte rescinding the mask mandate comes at the expense of small businesses. Large businesses like Costco and Walmart will continue to enforce their own mask regulations to benefit the health of our communities and their businesses. However, it will be our small businesses that have to shoulder the burden to enforce and defend mask-wearing: what should be viewed as an act of kind consideration.

The government’s shoulders are large. They should carry the onus of setting the agenda and enforcing public health policies meant to curb the onslaught of COVID-19 and other highly contagious diseases.

I’ve heard the argument about “personal responsibility” concerning mask-wearing. Fine, here’s your analogy: It seems that as soon as the murder rate starts trending down, we should do away with murder as a crime. We should just assume that everyone will be personally responsible and not murder their neighbors.

See how the logic ascribed to personal responsibility fails under scrutiny?

This is why Gianforte must listen to the experts and scientists, not politics, when deciding about Montana’s mask mandate.