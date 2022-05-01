Letter to the editor: Light animal cruelty sentence was travesty

I am absolutely appalled and outraged by the sentencing of Michael James Bigelow who was sentenced to one year in prison for 11 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty with all time suspended. My question is: How is Mr. Bigelow being held accountable for his actions by simply being placed on probation for 11 years? How is this justice?

In my opinion, Mr. Bigelow was given nothing more than a slap on the wrist for killing and severely injuring animals that were incapable of defending themselves. It was stated he did not have the financial resources to take care of these animals. He could have taken the animals to an animal shelter or found good homes for them where they would be properly taken care of. At a minimum, those animals had a basic right to food and water. If this would have been done to humans, the punishment would have been much more severe. Because these heinous acts were done to animals and not humans, this makes it less atrocious? Life is life regardless of what form that life takes, and it should be respected.